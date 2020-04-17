Tun M: People’s discipline key to Covid-19 battle, as proven in China, S. Korea

PETALING JAYA: The people’s attitude, and not just the measures taken by the government, will also determine how quickly and effectively the Covid-19 pandemic can be overcome, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The former premier cited how the citizens of China and South Korea have practised high discipline during their lockdowns in their bid to contain the virus.

Mahathir said while the efforts taken by the various governments worldwide were important, the compliance of the public is key in combatting the pandemic.

“China and South Korea citizens are very disciplined. When they were ordered to stay at home, they did. And that is why they managed the outbreak quite effectively.

“This is unlike the United States and many other countries in Europe, where their people do not bother listening to the government. They believe because their countries are developed, their risk factor is lower.

“This shows that no matter how advanced your country is, the attitude of the people will determine if we can contain the pandemic,” he said during a Facebook livestream with respiratory specialist Dr Nurul Yaqeen Mohd Esa today.

Mahathir was asked what Malaysia could learn from China and South Korea, after the two countries managed to bring down the number of positive cases and maintained a low fatality rate.

Commenting further, the elder statesman said many in the Western world advocate freedom and rights, even in times of crisis and that this might have contributed to the problem.

“To be disciplined means you have to obey all the rules and orders. But when we prioritise freedom of movement for instance, then there won’t be discipline. And when there’s no discipline, directives won’t be followed,” he said.

“They (Western countries) are paying a very high price now, with a high number of fatalities,” he added.

Presently, the United States has the most number of cases with over 675,000 and 34,500 deaths, followed by Spain (over 185,000 cases and 19,000 deaths), Italy (168,000 cases and 22,000 deaths) and Germany (137,000 cases and 4,000 deaths).