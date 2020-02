KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has quit as the Prime Minister and the chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

The premier has submitted his resignation letter over his prime ministerial post to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed today.

“The letter was submitted to the Agong at 1pm today,” it said in a statement.

About an hour earlier, speculation have been rife that Mahathir has tendered his resignation to the Istana Negara, with the PMO saying a statement on the matter to be issue shortly.

Later, in a separate statement, his party said Mahathir has similarly submitted his resignation letter as the party chairman.

“The letter was sent to the PPBM headquarters today,” it said.