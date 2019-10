PETALING JAYA: Police have their reasons for the recent crackdown on suspected Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) sympathisers, according to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed.

He said he had been briefed earlier by the police on their course of action and the reasons of the arrests.

“I am very satisfied with the action taken by the police,“ he said to reporters, after officiating the International Conference on Industry 4.0 at SEGi University here in Kota Damansara today.

When asked whether he agreed that the detainees are to be charged under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), he said, the act is still exists so they used the Sosma act.

On Saturday, the police has detained five more men over alleged links to the LTTE terror group, bringing the total number of arrests to 12 people.

Among the 12 suspects, two of the detainees include DAP assemblymen for their alleged involvement in supporting LTTE.