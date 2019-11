BANGKOK: The world’s oldest leader, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, 94, plans to write down his secret to staying healthy after being repeatedly asked to share such tips during international conferences and dialogues.

“So many people ask me this question ... I will write it down one day to explain to people. Not scientifically as I do not do scientific examination; what I did was I observed what happened to me and what happened to other people, and I do my own conclusion.

“It is not scientific, not proven and not tested but this is what I observe the life I have,” he said, drawing applause from the participants at a dialogue session at the Asean Business and Investment Summit 2019, which was moderated by Asean Business Advisory Council chairman Arin Jira, here today.

Mahathir told the participants that he stays healthy and fit by not overeating.

“First thing is do not overeat. Eat to live, not live to eat. That is very simple. When the food is nice, stop eating; that is my mother’s advice to me.

“When the food is tasty, stop eating. It is very difficult but we have to develop the discipline,” he said.

Mahathir advised the audience to avoid taking too much fatty food, carbohydrate and sugar in their diet to stay healthy.

He said to stay healthy, one must stay active and exercise regularly to prevent muscle loss.

“Active means the whole system, not just the muscle. If you use your brain all the time, you talk, think, argue, debate, quarrel, it activates the brain and it will be functioning well.

“If it is not functioning well to certain things, do it over and over again. Whatever we do repeatedly, we will remember.

“If after retirement, we rest and sleep, the brain as well as the body will lose its capacity,” he said. — Bernama