Tun M to remain in IJN for further investigations

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) is currently undergoing several investigations at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

According to a statement from IJN, the investigations on Dr Mahathir are expected to be completed in the next few days and he shall remain in the institute till then.

“Due to the present SOP, no visitors are allowed,“ IJN added.

Dr Mahathir was reported to have been admitted to IJN for a full medical check-up at 7 pm, yesterday. — Bernama