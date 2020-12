KUALA LUMPUR: The late Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah (pix), the widow of second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak, was laid to rest at the Heroes’ Mausoleum, at the National Mosque here, at about 3.30 pm today.

Her remains were buried beside the grave of her sister Tun Suhailah Mohamed Noah, widow of third Prime Minister Tun Hussein Onn, who died on Oct 4, 2014.

Earlier, Tun Rahah’s remains were brought to the National Mosque for the state funeral ceremony.

Funeral prayers as well as the tahlil and talkin recitation were performed, led by National Mosque Grand Imam Ehsan Mohd Husni.

Tun Rahah is the mother of Malaysia’s sixth Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

The Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and her daughter Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafizatullah, together with family members of the late Tun Rahah including Najib witnessed the last journey of Tun Rahah. -Bernama

