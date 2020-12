KUALA LUMPUR: The late Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah had made enormous contributions to assist Tun Abdul Razak Hussein when he was the Second Prime Minister, said former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Dr Mahathir who was close to Tun Razak’s family described Tun Rahah as among the last from the independence generation who contributed invaluable services and sacrifices to the country.

“(She), is the ‘merdeka’ generation... not many people of the merdeka generation are still alive. Maybe (she) was among the last.

“She helped Tun Razak (Tun Abdul Razak Hussein) when he was the (Second) Prime Minister...,” said Dr Mahathir who could not hold back his tears when met after paying his last respects at Ar-Rahah Mosque in Kampung Kerinchi.

Dr Mahathir, who was accompanied by his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali and son, Datuk Seri Mukhriz, was among the national leaders and acquaintances present to pay their last respects to Tun Rahah.

Among her duties as the wife of the country’s top leader, Tun Rahah proved women could also render effective contributions to the development of the nation by being involved in several women group activities in the country.

She was active in Ibu Umno (now Wanita Umno) and was the founder of Petaling Jaya Wanita Umno apart from welfare works for the benefit of women.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin said the passing of Tun Rahah was a big loss to the nation.

“Tun Rahah made tremendous contributions to the nation as the person assisting Tun Razak to rebuild the country,” he said.

Several opposition politicians were also present to pay their last respects such as Ketari assemblyman, Young Syefura Othman, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, Bakri MP Yeo Bee Yin and Lembah Pantai MP Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil. — Bernama