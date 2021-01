KUALA TERENGGANU: Former Lord President Tun Dr Mohamed Salleh Abas (pix) died at 3.20 am today.

His daughter, Natlrah (repeat: Natlrah), when contacted by Bernama, confirmed that Mohamed Salleh, 92 died of pneumonia at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ).

“His remains will be buried at the Sheikh Ibrahim Islamic Cemetery in Jalan Pusara, Kuala Terengganu,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Health Director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus confirmed the sad news.

“He died at the Intensive Care Unit of Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital,“ he said. -Bernama