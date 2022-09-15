Tun Samy Vellu passes away

KUALA LUMPUR: Former MIC president Tun S. Samy Vellu died at his residence here at about 7 am today.

He was 86 years old.

His death was confirmed by former MIC president Tan Sri Dr S. Subramaniam when contacted by Bernama.

“I received a call this morning informing me that he (Samy Vellu)) died in his sleep,” he said.

Samy Vellu, who was MIC president from 1981 to 2010, was one of the longest-serving leaders in the Cabinet. He was a Cabinet member for about three decades, starting as Public Works Minister in 1979.

Meanwhile, Samy Vellu’s former press secretary Datuk E. Sivabalan said those who wish to pay their last respects could do so at the deceased’s residence at No. 19, Lengkongan Vethavanam, Batu 3 1/2, Jalan Ipoh, from 2 pm today.

Sivabalan in a brief statement on behalf of the family said the remains would be brought to the DBKL Crematorium, Cheras tomorrow.

“The funeral cottage will leave the residence at 3 pm tomorrow and is expected to arrive at the crematorium at 4 pm,“ he said.