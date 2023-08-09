Tunku Ampuan Najihah dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Tunku Ampuan of Negeri Sembilan Tunku Ampuan Najihah Almarhum Tunku Besar Burhanuddin died at the age of 100 today.

She breathed her last at the Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur here at 6.53 am.

Tunku Ampuan Najihah was the country’s Raja Permaisuri Agong between 1994 and 1999.

State Secretary Datuk Mohd Zafir in a statement said the lying-in-state of the remains of Tunku Ampuan Najihah will be held at Istana Besar Seri Menanti before being laid to rest at the Seri Menanti Royal Mausoleum after Asar prayers today.

Mohd Zafir said the state will observe a one-day mourning period today over the demise of Tunku Ampuan Najihah.

“After this announcement, the state flag shall be flown at half-mast statewide throughout the mourning period,” he said.

All mosques and surau in the state are encouraged to hold tahlil prayers for the Tunku Ampuan Najihah during the mourning period, he added. - Bernama