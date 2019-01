PEKAN: Tengku Puan Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, has been appointed as the Tengku Ampuan Pahang.

The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, said he made the decision on the appointment at a meeting of the Pahang Royal Council held at the office of the Pahang Islamic Religious Affairs and Malay Customs Council (MUIP), here today.

Sultan Abdullah also informed the meeting of his desire to proclaim Tengku Panglima Besar Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, as the new Tengku Mahkota Pahang.

“The proclamations will be made on Jan 29 at the Balairung Seri (Throne Room) of Istana Abu Bakar in Pekan,” Sultan Abdullah told the media after the meeting of the Pahang Royal Council.

Also present at the media conference were Tengku Arif Temenggong Pahang, Tengku Fahd Mu’adzam Shah Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, and Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Sultan Abdullah said it was best for the titles Tengku Ampuan Pahang and Tengku Mahkota Pahang to be used after the proclamations.

“Tengku Hassanal will return home (on Jan 28). He will be proclaimed as the Tengku Mahkota and will go back to the United Kingdom and pursue his studies until the end of the year,” he said.

The title Tengku Panglima Besar currently held by Tengku Hassanal would be bestowed on a candidate to be identified by the sultan.

Asked about the forthcoming proclamation of Tengku Hassanal, 23, as Tengku Mahkota Pahang, the sultan urged members of the royal family and the people of Pahang to provide guidance to “this young person”.

Sultan Abdullah also said that he would attend the 243rd Special Meeting of the Conference of Rulers on Friday. The meeting is scheduled to elect the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Tunku Azizah will be the Tengku Ampuan Pahang of the modern Pahang sultanate.

Her Royal Highness was born on Aug 5, 1960, at Istana Bukit Stulang in Johor Baru. She married Sultan Abdullah on March 6, 1986, at Istana Bukit Serene, Johor Baru. They were blessed with six children, four princes and two princesses.

The title of Tengku Ampuan Pahang is reserved for the consort of the current ruler or sultan, of noble birth, as enshrined in the Pahang State Constitution.

Tengku Hassanal is the second child and eldest prince of Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah.

He is pursuing studies for a year at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

Tengku Hassanal was born on Sept 17, 1995, at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan and was proclaimed as Tengku Panglima Besar Pahang on June 18 last year. — Bernama