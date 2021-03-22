Tunku Azizah suffers foot injury while playing golf

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah suffered a foot injury while playing golf on March 21.

Tunku Azizah, in an Instagram post said she would be going for an MRI scan on Tuesday.

“This morning while playing golf I accidentally stepped on a sprinkler head. I fell and sprained my left foot. Alhamdulillah, just a localised swelling with the normal pain. Thankfully, it isn’t a broken ankle,“ she shared.

In the post the Queen also uploaded a photograph showing her bandaged foot after receiving treatment, which garnered 57,281 likes as at 10.30pm on March 21.

Tunku Azizah also thanked all those who offered their prayers and well wishes. - Bernama