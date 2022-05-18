Tunku Ismail expresses concern over child abuse issues

JOHOR BAHRU: The Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, today expressed concern over the issue of child abuse, urging government agencies and authorities involved to step up efforts to increase public awareness on the issue.

Tunku Ismail conveyed the concern when visiting Children’s Interview Centre (CIC) at the Johor Bahru Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) here together with his wife Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda Bustamam.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Tunku Ismail said the Johor Palace and the state government will make a contribution to improve the CIC, strengthen the police’s D11 unit and provide a CIC at the Muar and Iskandar Puteri Police Headquarters (IPDs) to facilitate PDRM’s efforts in investigating and resolving child abuse cases in Johor.

“I would like to urge the Johor government to work with PDRM, Social Welfare Department and with guidelines from UNICEF to implement various efforts to improve the existing SOPs and procedures as well as increase public awareness.

“I firmly view any form of child abuse as a matter that must not be taken lightly. It is the responsibility of all Johoreans to ensure the safety of children in this state,” he said.

Also present during the visit were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, state Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Khairin-Nisa Ismail and Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz in a Facebook posting said that the visit reflected Tunku Ismail and his wife’s concern over the issue of child abuse.

He said the state government had agreed to allocate RM360,000 for the repair and purchase of equipment for CIC at Johor Bahru IPK as well as opening a new CIC in Muar. — Bernama