Tunku Ismail visits SAF commandos HQ in Singapore

JOHOR BAHRU: The Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim visited the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Commandos Headquarters at the Pasir Ris Camp, in Singapore today.

A post on the official HRH Crown Prince of Johor Facebook page today stated that Tunku Ismail in his capacity as the Commanding Officer of the Johor Military Force (JMF), who was accompanied by Singapore’s Senior Minister for Defence Zaqy Mohamad, observed a Close Quarters Battle (CQB) demonstration at the camp.

“His Majesty was also invited to demonstrate his marksmanship during a routine firearms training.

“There was also an Airborne demonstration and a drive around the camp in SAF’s Combat Jeep,” read the post

Tunku Ismail’s official three-day visit, which started on Monday, was on the invitation of Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. -Bernama