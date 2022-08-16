Tunku Khadijah laid to rest

KUALA LUMPUR: Tunku Khadijah, the eldest daughter of the first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, was laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery, here, at about 3 pm today.

Tunku Khadijah, 89, breathed her last at Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, here at 6.50 pm yesterday due to lung cancer.

More than 100 family members and friends were present to pay their last respects.

Tunku Khadijah’s body was brought to the cemetery after funeral prayers were conducted at the Federal Territory Mosque, here earlier today.

According to Tunku Khadijah’s daughter, Datin Seri Sharifah Menyalara Hussein, her mother died a few hours after being admitted to the hospital.

She was diagnosed with advanced stage of lung cancer early this year.

The late Tunku Khadijah who was born on Oct 8, 1932, leaves behind three daughters and seven grandchildren. - Bernama