KUALA LUMPUR: Wisma Putra is in touch with the families of a Malaysian who was killed and 10 others injured, after their tour bus was involved in a mishap in Turkey.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) said his ministry was waiting for an update from the families on the next step they wished to take.

“Those who are injured will be in the hospital until they recover. For the deceased, we will wait for a request from the family,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here yesterday.

Saifuddin added that the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) would be helping out, as those involved in the mishap were its personnel who were visiting the country.

The accident, which involved a bus with 35 Malaysians, occurred when they were travelling from Pamukkale to Cappodokya on Wednesday.

The accident took place at Afyonkarahisar, leaving one dead and 10 injured, four of whom were seriously hurt.

Wisma Putra said the victims were being treated at the Afyonkarahisar Hospital, about 300km away from Angkara.