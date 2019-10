SHAH ALAM: “I lost a ‘surau mate’ whom I always performed mass prayers with,“ said Shafiee Salleh, the next-door neighbour of Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) staff Azalan Miswan who was killed in a road accident in Turkey yesterday.

Shafiee, 62, said he and Azalan would always strive to get to the nearest surau the earliest, especially during the Subuh prayers.

“It is really sad to know that Azalan is gone, most of the neighbours were made aware of the incident after the Isyak prayers last night,“ he said when met by Bernama at his residence in Section 20 here today.

Shafiee also described Azalan who had been his neighbour for 22 years as a kind-hearted person and always concerned about the wellbeing of those living in their neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, Jalan Tuntung Resident Association chairman Abdullah A Hamid described Azalan as the backbone of the association.

He said Azalan had contributed a lot to the development of the association especially in terms of time, energy and financial.

“He (Azalan) would always take part in any programme organised by the association and he had never rejected our invitation,“ he said.

Azalan, 50, who was the senior administrative assistant at PKNS together with 24 other members of the agency’s Workers’ Welfare Association and their spouses were on their annual trip to Turkey until Oct 21.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry confirmed that a Malaysian was killed and 10 others were injured in a tour bus accident in Afyonkarahisar, Turkey.

The bus which was heading from Pamukkale to Cappadocia was ferrying 35 PKNS staff when the accident occurred around 11.35 am local time. — Bernama