KUALA LUMPUR: The Turkish Embassy in Malaysia on Thursday conveyed its condolences to the family of the staff of the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) who was killed in a road accident in Turkey on Wednesday.

The embassy also conveyed its sympathy to the family of the 10 PKNS staff injured in the road accident.

The embassy, when contacted here, said it is currently in close contact with PKNS, the Malaysian Embassy in Ankara and the hospital where the injured are being treated.

“We are receiving updates from the different parties and following up from primary sources,” the embassy said to Bernama through WhatsApp, here.

The embassy also noted that the injured are being provided the best care in state and private hospitals, while the travellers who do not require treatment are provided with accommodation.

The mishap took place in Afyonkarahisar, located about 300 km from Ankara, causing one death while 10 more were injured including four who were seriously hurt. — Bernama