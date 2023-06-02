Turkiye earthquake: Smart Team to assist in SAR operation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) will be deployed to assist in the search and rescue (SAR) of earthquake victims in southern Turkiye.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said a total of 75 SMART members will be flown to Turkiye tonight via a Turkish Airlines aircraft bringing along with them the equipment needed in the SAR operation.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had approved the decision to send the team and the Turkeye government had confirmed the need for assistance,” he said in a statement today.

He said the SMART team had received recognition by the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) in 2016 which allows its members to participate in disaster missions abroad.

Earlier a strong earthquake was reported to have jolted the southern region of Turkiye’s Kahramanmaras province early Monday and the Turkiye Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced that the 7.4 magnitude quake which struck at 4.17 am (0117GMT) local time was centered in Pazarcik district.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) reported that no Malaysian has been affected by the earthquake so far. - Bernama