Turkiye earthquake: Special allowance to motivate SAR team

GAZIANTEP (Turkiye): The proposal to grant a special allowance to members of the country’s search and rescue (SAR) team in the earthquake mission in Turkiye is a morale booster and will motivate the members to continue to do their best.

A member of the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART), Akmar Hisham Basor said the special gift could motivate the team members who are now entering their second week of duty in Nurdagi.

“It is also capable of attracting the interest of other SMART members to participate in future overseas missions,“ he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, a Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) officer, Mohd Khairul Azmi Jaafar said he was grateful for the announcement made by the prime minister.

He said besides giving encouragement, it is also an appreciation of the members who faced various challenges and difficulties while conducting SAR operations here.

“The announcement has a positive impact on every individual involved, it shows the government is concerned with the challenges faced by the SAR team here,“ he said.

A member of the Special Civil Defence Force (PASPA) Mohd Alip Roslani said the gift gave him the motivation to continue to be involved in such operations in the future.

“What is most important is the disaster management experience gained here can be applied in our country,“ he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Dewan Rakyat meeting suggested that all national SAR team personnel serving in the mission to rescue earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria be given a special allowance.

Anwar was reported to have said that it included giving certificates of appreciation and special service medals in recognition of the sacrifices and commitment of the officers involved.

On Monday, Anwar left for Turkiye to express his moral support to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of the country who were hit by an earthquake early last week that claimed tens of thousands of lives.

So far the national SAR team here, have managed to save five families and recover 47 bodies. - Bernama