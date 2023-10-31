Turkiye, Malaysia cooperate closely on Palestinian issue

KUALA LUMPUR: Turkiye maintains close cooperation with Malaysia on the Palestinian issue, including the coordination of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Turkish Ambassador to Malaysia Emir Salim Yuksel said in light of Israel's relentless attacks on the blockaded enclave.

The senior diplomat noted that the matter was also discussed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) during the latter's two-day visit to Turkiye on Oct 21.

“Turkish people, like their Malaysian brothers and sisters, rush to provide humanitarian help to Palestine. Turkiye has been on the forefront of the diplomatic efforts to stop the bloodshed and assist the humanitarian aid,“ he said in a written interview with Bernama in conjunction with Turkiye’s 100th National Day celebration on Oct 29.

Anwar on Tuesday expressed Malaysia's support for Turkiye and Saudi Arabia’s call for an urgent meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the Palestinian issues.

Noting that Turkiye attaches high importance to the restoration of calm in the region as soon as possible, Yuksel said the country will continue to play a significant role in contributing to peace, prosperity, and stability around the world.

He cited the Black Sea Grain Deal as one of President Erdogan’s personal efforts and Turkish diplomacy’s experience in mediation.

“From day one, the war in Ukraine occupied a central stage in the agenda of Ankara and we acted as a facilitator and mediator between the two warring sides. We continue to call for a just end to this war,“ he said.

He emphasised that Ankara pursues a foreign policy guided by the country's enduring objective to achieve 'Peace at Home, Peace in the World' as set out by the founder of the Republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

On a separate note, during a reception held on Monday night to celebrate the centenary of Turkiye, Yuksel expressed his belief that both Turkiye and Malaysia are two pivotal countries situated at the very centre of their respective regions.

He also believes that the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, across all levels and fields, will undoubtedly lead to a better and brighter future.

“Malaysia, at the heart of Asia, is clearly destined and capable of playing its part in this century. Its highly educated young population and strong infrastructure is the guarantee of her future success,“ he said.

Turkiye and Malaysia elevated their relations to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022, he said, adding that ties between the two countries are extremely close, as evident from the several rounds of discussions held between Anwar and Erdogan this year.

Yuksel said the trade volume and the number of tourists are substantial, thanks to the determination of leaders of both countries and the ever-increasing commercial mechanisms between the two countries.

Malaysia is Turkiye's largest trading partner in ASEAN with trade totalling US$4.7 billion (US$1=RM4.51) in 2022 – a 35 per cent increase from 2021.

The reception was attended by Malaysian Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

A group of chefs and musicians from the Turkish city of Gaziantep were also present at the event to show their gratitude to the Malaysian government and its people for their solidarity and assistance in the wake of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkiye on Feb 6. -Bernama