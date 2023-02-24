Turkiye, Syria earthquake fund collection approaches RM11m, extended until March 31

PUTRAJAYA: The contributions received by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Disaster Fund (TBKLN) for the earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria, as of Thursday, have reached almost RM11 million since it was launched on Feb 10.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra), in a statement today, said it was the highest collection ever recorded for the fund.

“Since the donations received are very encouraging, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to extend the collection period to March 31, 2023,“ said the statement.

Wisma Putra welcomes the public, corporate and business groups as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to donate to the fund through TBKLN account (Affin Islamic Bank Bhd - 1054 9000 0599).

The contributions made are tax deductible under Subsection 44(6) of the Income Tax Act (ACP) 1967. For the purpose of records and issuance of receipts, donors need to specify the donation details via https://tinyurl.com/yck9tnen. Any further questions can be submitted to the TBKLN Secretariat via email: tbkln@kln.gov.my.

According to the latest official figures, more than 46,000 people were killed in Turkiye and Syria as a result of the disaster that struck on February 6. - Bernama