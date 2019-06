PETALING JAYA: A local company has proposed that instead of returning tonnes of contaminated plastic waste to its country of origin, it should be recycled into diesel.

Syngas, that specialises in converting plastic waste into drop-in fuel, said this was a better solution for the government as it was not easy returning the plastic.

Its adviser, Razidan Ghazalli, said recycling the waste into usable fuel would save the government a lot of trouble and also help boost local economy.

“As it is so troublesome to send the waste (450 meteric tonnes) back to its country of origin, the government should consider converting it into diesel.

“Although we call them waste, they actually have value. They (plastic waste) can be converted into something valuable, like diesel. And we have that solution,” he told theSun yesterday.

Razidan claimed Syngas’ Plastic-to-Fuel (PTF) Conversion System, which was developed in 2008, could depolymerise a tonne of plastic waste into diesel in a single day.

He said the equipment was also mobile and modular, allowing it to be transported to wherever necessary to conduct the depolymerisation of the waste.

He added that the PTF system also works on most types of plastic, namely high-density and low-density polyethylene, polypropylene and polystyrene, and is also pollution-free.

Razidan, however, lamented the government’s lack of interest in Syngas’ technology despite the system having been patented in dozens of countries globally and courting the interest of a couple of other European nations.

He said because of this, it was hard for the company to commercialise its technology and build more such equipment, due to insufficient funding.

“In fact, we have been invited by the Irish government to set up and operate our system there.”

“Even foreign governments have faith in our technology. Maybe our ministry doesn’t trust local products,” Razidan added.

How it works

--> The Plastic-to-Fuel (PTF) Conversion System works by inserting plastic waste into a 60ft container, which is divided into three compartments of 20ft each.

--> The first drop of diesel will be produced after three hours. The machine converts one tonne of waste into 1,000 litres of diesel every 24 hours.

--> The process causes no pollution, and only leaves carbon black, a material produced by incomplete combustion of heavy petroleum products.

--> Carbon black is used as reinforcing filler in tyres and other rubber products, and as colour pigment in plastics, paints, and inks.