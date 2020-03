THE Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) has urged the government to consider using Pulau Jerejak as a temporary quarantine centre for the northern region.

Located just just a five-minute boat ride from Penang Island, Pulau Jerejak was used as a health quarantine centre for immigrants in 1875.

The importance of turning Pulau Jerejak into a quarantine centre should be considered because much of the northern region is urbanised or otherwise distant from logistic access.

CAP would like to point out that had China dragged its feet in implementing such draconian measures, the number of confirmed cases would not have declined to a single digit today within a period of three months.