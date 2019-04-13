Turn service centres into one-stop centres to help rakyat: Wan Azizah

KUANTAN: Pakatan Harapan (PH) elected representatives must fill the triumph at the 14th General Election by giving the best service to the people and turn community service centres into one-stop centres which connect government agencies to the people.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix) said the setting up of community service centres was also one of the ways for the PH government to thank the people and elected representatives must work hard to overcome all local problems.

‘’The process of delivering the government policy must be implemented effectively at the Parliamentary and state constituency levels so that no clusters in the community are isolated from the national development process regardless of whether they voted PH or not at the last election.

‘’Enliven service centres with academic and informal activities so that our presence as the new PH government is felt by the local residents and those who have not voted us prior to this will become more confident in us and shift to PH much earlier after this.

‘’At the same time too, the workers at the community service centre must work closely with government agencies so that we can deliver services in a more efficient manner,’’ she said.

She said this in her speech when opening the Beserah state seat’s PH community service centre here today which was also attended deputy foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who is also Indera Mahkota Member of Parliament.

At the same time, she also urged elected representatives to work harder to pull more people out of poverty.

‘’As Women, Family and Community Development Minister, I urge all quarters to co-operate with the ministry and its agencies to help the local population especially the B40 group.

‘’We do not want the shackle of poverty to bring social, crime, sexual and family violence problems,’’ she said. — Bernama