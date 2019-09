PETALING JAYA: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has advised his political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak to turn himself in to the police to assist the investigations into an alleged assault case that happened in Ampang, on Saturday.

Farhash, who is being sought by police, following a brawl which allegedly involved him and three other men.

“He should (surrender to cops). Notwithstanding the withdrawal of the police report, he should meet the police. He has been advised,“ said Anwar when met at the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Forum at a hotel, here today.

The three men who were allegedly involved were detained yesterday. Police said three suspects who are martial art instructors had turned themselves in.

The fight involving about a dozen men took place at the Arena All Stars Sports Complex at Taman Dagang Permai, Ampang.

Farhash, who has denied involvement in the incident, said he is willing to give his full cooperation to the police.

Meanwhile, on a separate matter involving the latest circulation of lewd videos implicating Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and former Santubong PKR youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, Anwar said he was not involved.

“I’m not involved, I don’t want to be involved,“ said Anwar, who is also the Port Dickson MP.

Previously in June, the former Santubong PKR Youth chief claimed the romp took place in a hotel room in Sabah during the Sandakan by-election on May 11, the other man in the video was Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and that the video had been taken without his consent.

Azmin, who is also PKR deputy president, has strongly denied being the man in the videos and described the incident as “dirty politics” and a form of character assassination.