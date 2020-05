ALOR STAR: At least four of the six assemblymen who crossed the floor to bring down Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir’s government in Kedah are likely to be appointed state executive councillors.

Among them are Lunas assemblyman Azman Nasrudin and Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee of Sidam, who left PKR to pledge their support for Perikatan Nasional last week. They now serve as independents in the state legislature.

Three of the four from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) who changed sides are in a tussle for seats in the state exco. They are Air Hangat assemblyman Datuk Juhari Bulat, Guar Chempedak representative Datuk Paduka Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Ismail and Bukit Kayu Hitam assemblyman Saadiah Saad.

Ku Abdul Rahman was already a state executive councillor in the Mukhriz government.

Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who was appointed the 14th mentri besar of Kedah on Sunday, is expected to fill at least six of the 11 seats in the state exco with fellow PAS assemblymen. The remaining seat is likely to go to Umno, the only Barisan Nasional component represented in the state legislature.

In his first remarks after clocking in for work at Wisma Darul Aman here, Sanusi stressed that a place in the state government “is not a platform to pursue one’s self-interests and wealth”.

“It comes with the responsibility to serve the people.”

Mukhriz’s government lost its majority after the six assemblymen switched allegiance, leaving only 13 of the 36 state assemblymen on his side.

Apart from his 14 fellow party members, Sanusi, the Jeneri assemblyman and Kedah PAS deputy commissioner I, also has the support of the two Barisan Nasional assemblymen, the four from Bersatu and the two independents originally from PKR, giving him 23 of the 36 state seats.

Sanusi is known in political circles as the long-serving political secretary to the 10th mentri besar Tan Sri Azizan Abdul Razak, who passed away in 2013.

Kedah is the only state on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia to be ruled by PAS. The party also holds the reins in Kelantan and Terengganu.

Ustaz Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden, a PAS Youth secretary, has been appointed the new mentri besar’s political secretary.

Afnan took on Nurul Izzah Anwar, but lost to the daughter of the PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the battle for the Permatang Pauh seat in Penang in the last general election.

