PETALING JAYA: Uncouth politicians can be appealing too, never mind their propensity for sexist and racist rants or their lack of party loyalty.

Many voters are happy to ignore bad behaviour in their legislators if they feel that their member of Parliament (MP) can deliver the goods.

However, this sentiment is more prevalent among rural rather than urban voters, who are seen as more discerning.

Apart from having their fingers on the pulse of the nation, urban voters expect their Yang Berhormat to exercise decorum inside and outside the House.

On the other hand, rural voters are more concerned about food on the table or development in their locality and if they are confident that their legislator can deliver, the candidate is usually assured of continued support.

For these reasons, elected representatives with a history of bad behaviour – from party hopping to being rude or sexist – continue to get the votes, according to political analysts.

Independent pollster Merdeka Centre executive director Ibrahim Suffian said not all Malaysians cast their votes based solely on values their politicians possess.

“Some care more about getting food on the table, something that certain lawmakers continue to offer despite not having the best of values,” he told theSun yesterday.

“But urban voters are equally concerned about values, so those with a history of being sexist and racist can be punished by the electorate.”

“We (at Merdeka Centre) have noticed that uncouth politicians (do well in) areas where prevailing issues are not among the electorate’s concerns. For such voters, bread-and-butter issues and development take centrestage,” he said.

“If the politician is seen as performing well on that note, the candidate will continue to be voted in. It all depends on the orientation and aspirations of the constituents,” Ibrahim added.

Among the many MPs who have directed sexist and racist remarks against their peers in the Dewan Rakyat are Kinabatangan representative Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin and more recently, his colleague from Baling, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

Bung Mokhtar and former Jasin MP Datuk Mohd Said Yusof once remarked that their Batu Gajah colleague Fong Po Kuan “leaks every month”.

Azeez had to apologise recently for referring to Batu Kawan MP Kasthurirani Patto as “dark” and suggested she “powder her face”.

Ibrahim said many voters are likely to accept bad behaviour if their needs are met.

“It is difficult to change the voting style of the older generation but the younger voters can be taught the values that should be espoused by politicians. However, it will take time,” he said.

Political analyst Prof Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani said many voters tend to cast their ballots based on track record and services offered.

“That is why certain politicians get re-elected despite not being favoured by outsiders. They always receive a hero’s welcome when they visit their constituents,” he said.

“Voters don’t care what is said in Parliament. They care about aid and contributions and lawmakers are the ones who deliver.”

Azizuddin said many Malaysians also tend to favour politicians from the ruling party, knowing that they are more likely to provide assistance and bring development.

He added that some voters could also cast their ballots along party lines even if the candidate is not popular, while pointing out that the question of who is a better candidate is subjective.

“It’s more a question of who is more qualified.”

“Take Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for example. Some say he’s a brilliant leader, but others would argue otherwise. So it depends more on what the people feel the candidate can offer them.”

