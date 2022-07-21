Turtle carcass found floating in waters off Pulau Kapas

KUALA TERENGGANU: The carcass of a female green turtle (penyu agar) was found floating in the waters off Pulau Kapas, near Marang.

The turtle had scars on its neck and is believed to have been killed by irresponsible parties.

Kapas Conservation Society secretary Mohd Farith Rezza Isa said the turtle, weighing 80 kilogrammes (kg) and believed to be 45 to 50 years old, was found by the resort island’s boat operator at about 11.30 am today.

“There was only one scar on its neck and its internal organs were still intact and in a good condition.

“A report has been made to the Terengganu Fisheries Department and the carcass has been buried. We urge that an investigation be conducted immediately so that action can be taken against the perpetrators,“ he said when contacted today.

It is understood that this is the first case involving the death of a turtle in this manner this year.

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu Institute of Oceanography and Environment, External Research Laboratory head Dr Mohd Uzair Rusli said the turtle is believed to have died less than 48 hours ago as the carcass had not expanded or broken.

“Usually, the act of slitting the turtle’s neck is to ensure that the turtle dies quickly to save the net.

“If it is true that she was killed, we believe this cruel act took place in the country’s waters because foreign fishermen will not leave such carcasses because it has value in the market,“ he added. - Bernama