Turtle Enactment amendment: Licensed collectors can still earn income: Exco

KUALA TERENGGANU: The amendment to the Turtle Enactment 1951, which completely bans the sale of turtle eggs and terrapins in Terengganu from June 1, will not affect the income of licensed turtle egg collectors.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development, Dr Azman Ibrahim, said that the licensed collectors could still earn income from the sale of turtle eggs, but subject to certain amendments.

“Among the amendments are that all turtle eggs must be sold entirely to the Fisheries Department, which is the department in charge, or any party that is given permission (to buy eggs) for hatching purposes only.

“It means that no more turtle eggs will be sold at Pasar Payang starting this June,” he said at the Terengganu State Assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Iman, here, today.

He said this in his reply to a question from Alias Harun (PAS-Rantau Abang) who wanted to know about the fate of licensed turtle egg collectors once enforcement of the Terengganu Turtle Enactment 1951 (Amendment 2021) comes into effect on June 1, and whether the move would restore Terengganu as the main location for turtle landings.

Azman said that the rate (price) for the purchase of turtle eggs would be reduced so that it would not burden the state government, the Fisheries Department and the parties involved.

Replying to the question of whether the implementation of the enactment amendment would be able to restore Terengganu as the main location for turtle landings, he said it would be a very subjective assessment.

“Until now, Terengganu is still the state that recorded the highest number of turtle landings in the Peninsula, but is still also known as the only state that allows the sale of turtle eggs.

“With the amendments to this enactment, the image of Terengganu as a hub for the sale of turtle eggs will be erased,” he said.

He said this in his reply to a supplementary question from Alias, who wanted to know about the number of licensed collectors and areas tendered out for the purpose in Terengganu, Azman said that in 2021 there were 21 areas tendered out while the number of collectors is almost equal to the number of areas involved.

Meanwhile, Azman also told the assembly that in 2021 a total of 7,378 turtle nests were recorded on the coast of the state, and a total of 582,096 turtle eggs were incubated.

“Of the total eggs incubated, 432,321 baby turtles were released, and according to general statistics, out of 1,000 baby turtles released, only one survived until adulthood and returned to the place where it hatched,” he said.

He added that the last time a leatherback turtle was detected landing and nesting on the coast of the state was in 2017, and it was found that 124 eggs were produced but did not hatch.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters after the state assembly sitting today, Azman said the state government had allocated about RM600,000 for the implementation of the entire turtle conservation programme in the state.

He said that the amount is expected to increase by more than RM300,000 after the implementation of the amendment to the turtle enactment, among others, following which only the government will buy turtle eggs for hatching purposes.

“If it is found that there are any turtle egg collectors who are violating the rules (selling on the black market), stern action under the provisions of the law will be taken against them,” he said. — Bernama