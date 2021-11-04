Tussle over TV remote control leads to murder (Updated)

HULU BERNAM: A man is believed to have been killed following a tussle over which channel should play on the TV.

In the incident in Bernam Jaya, here yesterday, a 71-year-old man allegedly murdered his son by slitting his throat.

It is learnt that the unemployed elderly man was watching TV in the morning when his 37-year-old son stepped in and switched channels without his consent.

A heated argument ensued and the man pushed his son who hit a wall and fell.

The man then went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and went after his son.

The men were engaged in a scuffle before the elderly man allegedly slit his son’s throat thrice and left him to bleed.

When police arrived at the scene after being alerted, the suspect allegedly claimed that his son who is also jobless had committed suicide.

Hulu Selangor police chief Supt Arsad Kamaruddin said police received a distress call at about 1pm on Wednesday and on arriving at the house at Jalan Kemudi 2B/2, the victim’s father claimed that he had gone earlier to a nearby store and on returning home minutes later, found his son bleeding from the neck and head.

He said the man then told his neighbour to call the police.

However, Arsad said upon examining the deep wounds on the neck of the victim, investigators were not convinced it was a case of suicide.

He said later the man caved in to questioning by investigators and confessed to the crime, relating what had really occurred.

Arsad said the suspect was arrested soon after and was remanded for investigations yesterday.

“We have also seized several items, including the murder weapon. The suspect had no previous criminal records and tested negative for drug abuse. With his arrest, the case is considered solved.” he said.