TV Pertiwi: Any action subject to investigation - MCMC

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said that any action taken against TV Pertiwi is subject to investigation, to ensure the integrity and security of information disseminated through the media and content platforms.

MCMC said that it remains firm in carrying out its obligations, under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, to prevent the commission or any attempted commission of an offence, especially in relation to false or inaccurate information.

“In assessment process of TV Pertiwi, MCMC strives to carry out its regulatory duties with full responsibility,“ the commission said in a statement today.

News portal TV Pertiwi has reportedly been blocked by MCMC, two days after its TikTok account was blocked.

A check found that the Pertiwi TV website at tvpertiwi.com.my was inaccessible.

Established in 2018, TV Pertiwi is an online news platform operated by Kerengga Merah Sdn Bhd (KMSB).

“MCMC is committed to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the public interest,” it said. -Bernama