TVET training for youths among priorities, says Simpang Jeram PH candidate

MUAR: Recognising Muar’s role as Malaysia’s top furniture producer, Simpang Jeram by-election candidate from Pakatan Harapan (PH) Nazri Abdul Rahman plans to boost the promotion and development of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme among local youths.

With the ongoing development of the Muar Furniture Park (MFP) spanning some 400 hectares in Bakri, Muar, he sees it as an opportunity to provide jobs for local youths, including Simpang Jeram.

He is committed to ensuring that youths who have completed their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and have no interest in pursuing academic studies consider enrolling in TVET programmes.

“There are National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) and vocational colleges that are capable of delivering suitable training here.

“Moreover, the government encourages young people to join the TVET programme. Once they complete their studies, they can be placed in suitable industrial sectors when they are ready,“ he told Bernama today.

Spanning 399.4 hectares, the MFP serves as an integrated hub for furniture production. Launched in April 2018, it is expected to be fully operational by 2024.

