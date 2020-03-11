Twelve new Covid-19 cases reported yesterday

PUTRAJAYA: Twelve new cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday, bringing the total number of positive cases in Malaysia to 129.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the positive cases comprised Patients-Under-Investigation (PUI), close contacts, and Malaysians and their non-citizen family members who were evacuated from China.

So far, 25 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital - this includes the 87th case.

Earlier yesterday morning, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin visited the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC), where he was briefed on the current status of Covid-19 infections.

Also present during the visit was Chief Secretary to the Government, Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali and representatives of other related agencies.

After the visit, the Prime Minister chaired a Covid-19 coordination meeting.

“The Malaysian government will continue to enhance existing capacity in various ministries and agencies as part of preparedness, in the event that the Covid-19 situation worsens.

“This includes increasing human resources, laboratory facilities, health clinics and hospitals required in the treatment of Covid-19 cases,“ the statement said.

It added that the government was planning to make Hospital Sungai Buloh a specialist hospital for the treatment of Covid-19 cases, while the Health Ministry was collaborating with the private sector to address the coronavirus situation.

The PMO also extended its appreciation to all those in the civil service, as well as the private sector who had directly or indirectly helped to contain the Covid-19 infections. — Bernama