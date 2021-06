KOTA BHARU: The Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) will examine the relevant documents, including tracing the health personnel on duty, to ascertain whether the case of two babies, including a twin, who were swapped at birth 20 years ago, were born at the hospital.

The hospital director, Datuk Dr Selasawati Ghazali, said she was shocked when reading the case, which was reported by Bernama yesterday, but needed time to check on the relevant documents before making further comments.

“Basically, the hospital keeps files on its patients, specifically involving paediatric cases, for 21 years, but as we know HRPZII was affected in the big floods in 2004 and 2014. In 2014, almost 300,000 of our documents were damaged and were disposed off.

”However, we will look for the relevant documents and investigate the case as mentioned by the State Health director (Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin) yesterday,“ she said.

Dr Selasawati said this when met by reporters after witnessing the handing over of medical equipment by the Kelantan Branch Tzu Chi Association to the Director of the Kelantan Covid-19 Low Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) Dr Mohd Zurairie Mohd Zubir at the Tanjung Chat PKRC here today.- Bernama