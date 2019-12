TAIPING: The younger sibling who was injured in an accident which killed his twin brother here two weeks ago, died at the Taiping Hospital today.

Taiping district police chief ACP Osman Mamat said Muhammad Najib Muhamad Fakri, 16, died at 2am today while his brother Muhammad Nabil was killed on the spot in the accident at 12.35am on Dec 7.

Muhammad Najib was carrying his brother on a motorcycle when it collided with another motorcycle at KM1.1 of Jalan Changkat Jering-Taiping.

Osman said the victims’ mother had since identified the person who died at the scene as Muhammad Nabil, and not Muhammad Najib.

The mother, who just returned from Mecca, had to correct the identity mix-up after her husband had identified the dead as Muhammad Najib at the Taiping Hospital mortuary on the day of the incident, he said.

“The parents have submitted a police report to the National Registration Department to correct the identities of the victims,” he said in a statement today. - Bernama