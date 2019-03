KUALA LUMPUR: The police have detained a Twitter account holder for allegedly insulting Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun (pix) said the 43-year-old suspect was arrested under Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code.

“The case is also investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which is the improper use of network facilities or network services, and others.

“We will apply for a remand order for the suspect tomorrow,” he said in the statement last night. — Bernama