Twitter account owner Zulfadzli@bumilangit arrested: Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Police today arrested a man with the Twitter handle Zulfadzli@bumilangit for allegedly uploading a video containing racial elements on social media.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the suspect was detained at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters to assist in investigations under the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The 39-year-old suspect has been remanded until Nov 26.

“The case is being investigated by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT),” she said in a statement today.

Recently, the Twitter account holder is said to have uploaded a Tiktok video, which went viral, that could incite tension among the races in the country. - Bernama