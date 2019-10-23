Twitter user now a wanted man

KUALA LUMPUR: A Twitter user who allegedly posted disparaging remarks about Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador from overseas is now a wanted man.

Federal police CID director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the man, who went by the name Navin Pillai, will be detained for investigations when he returns to Malaysia.

He said police investigations with the help of Interpol showed that the 38-year-old man works as a technician in New Zealand.

Huzir said police could not seek the deportation of the man as his actions were not an offence in New Zealand.

He said police will complete its investigations and file it in with the Attorney-General Chambers for further action.

On another case, Huzir said police arrested a 50-year-old man in Temerloh on Tuesday for allegedly making a death threat on Facebook against DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang.

He said the suspect is in custody for investigations under a three day remand order.

On a separate case, Huzir said Malay Dignity Congress head Prof Datuk Dr Zainal Kling has been notified to show up for questioning at Bukit Aman on Friday following a police report lodged by an officer of Penang Deputy Chief Minister II over a gathering by the congress.

Later, Abdul Hamid said in Ipoh that militant Yazid Sufaat will be released when his detention period ends next month, Bernama reported.

Under the law, police will not have the authority to stop the release of Yazid, 55, who has been detained at the Simpang Renggam Prison in Johor for two years under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.