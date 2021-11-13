Twitter user, Palestinian sought to assist probe into alleged police corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for a Twitter account holder using the alias ‘NURATIKAHROSE’, and a Palestinian man to assist in an investigation over a viral voice recording accusing the police of soliciting bribes at a roadblock at Batu 7, Jalan Gombak Lama, here, on Wednesday.

Gombak district police chief, ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed said the account holder uploaded several voice recordings of a Palestinian man claiming that a policeman manning the roadblock had asked for a bribe for failing to show him valid documents.

“Police have recorded statements from several personnel on duty at the roadblock. Investigations are still underway to identify the policeman involved,“ he said in a statement, here, today.

Zainal Mohamed said anyone with information regarding the incident can call the investigating officer, Abdul Aziz Sulaiman at 03-61262222/016-7185750 to assist the investigation. — Bernama