Two Agricommodity sector PPVINs to open in Selangor this month

PUTRAJAYA: Two industrial vaccination centres (PPVIN), under the Vaccination Programme for the Agricommodity Sector (VACOMS), will be opened in Selangor this month, said Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali.

He said in a statement today that the two PPVINs are located at Ladang Tennamaram in Bestari Jaya, and the Fibre and Biocomposite Development Centre (FIDEC) in Olak Lempit, Banting.

Mohd Khairuddin said that the PPVIN at Ladang Tennamaram would focus on 6,400 workers in the oil palm plantation sector, while the PPVIN at FIDEC would target 7,800 workers in the timber sector.

He said that his ministry welcomed the decision of the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) yesterday, which had approved the plantation and commodity sector as the fourth economic sector involved in the PPVIN programme.

“In support of the government’s efforts to expedite the implementation of vaccinations to the frontline groups of the economy, the approval given by the CITF is an encouragement that is eagerly awaited by the industry,” he said.

He said that his ministry appreciated the direct involvement of industry players, such as the Malaysian Palm Oil Association and Sime Darby Plantation Bhd, for the operation of the PPVIN at Ladang Tennamaram, and the Malaysian Timber Council with the Malaysian Timber Industry Board for the operation of the PPVIN at FIDEC.

He said that the next PPVIN to be opened was subject to CITF’s consideration and approval. — Bernama