Two anglers rescued after being adrift in waters off Labuan

LABUAN: Two siblings who were reported missing while out fishing in the Semarang waters yesterday have been found safe and sound.

Muhammad Nuhidayat Jafari, 18, and his brother Muhammad Nabil, 22, were rescued by a team from the Labuan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) this morning.

Labuan zone maritime chief Maritime Captain Nurdin Jusoh said the duo set out to sea around 5 am yesterday but their boat engine malfunctioned while they were fishing.

He said they only managed to make a distress call to their mother at 8.40 am today and she immediately alerted MMEA.

The search-and-rescue team comprising personnel from the marine police, navy, and Fire and Rescue Department located their boat soon after that and brought them to safety, he added.

“The two siblings attempted to get help from other anglers in the vicinity but to no avail as their boat had to be towed to shores,” he said. - Bernama