Two APM personnel killed on way to birthday celebration

KUANTAN: Two Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel were killed and another injured after their car crashed into the back of a trailer at KM142.8 of the East Coast Highway 1 (LPT) in Maran today.

Maran district police chief DSP Norzamri Abd Rahman said here today that in the accident at 2.55 pm, driver Muhammad Nur Izzuddin Mohd Razali, 21, and front-seat passenger Siti Fairuz Adnan, 28, were confirmed dead at the scene.

The accident also left Nurulain Zulfardliyana Mat Daud, 34, who was sitting in the back, badly injured in the face and taken to Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh for treatment.

Nur Izzudin and Nurulain are based in Pekan, while Siti Fairuz is from Mentakab, Temerloh and all of them are serving in Pekan.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the Proton Wira and rammed into the back of a trailer which was in a slow lane, causing the front of the car to be badly crushed.

“The victims were on their way from Pekan to Temerloh to attend a friend’s birthday party,“ said Norzamri, adding that trailer driver Zamrie Idris, 54, was not hurt.

The victims’ bodies were taken to Jengka Hospital for autopsy and the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama