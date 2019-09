KUALA LUMPUR: Two areas in Sarawak have recorded a very unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings compared to 68 automatic air monitoring stations nationwide.

According to the Department of Environment’s (DOE) website, the API reading has worsened in Sri Aman and Kuching, with a level of 248 and 241, respectively.

Four stations in Sarawak also recorded unhealthy air quality, namely Samarahan (191), Sarikei (142), Sibu (119) and Miri Industrial Training Institute (ILP Miri) (105).

Seven other areas namely Mukah (86), Kapit (85), Bintulu (80), Samalaju (74), SK Kuala Baram 2 (73), Limbang (71) dan Miri (69) recorded moderate API.

Meanwhile, in Sabah, all seven stations recorded moderate API readings at Kota Kinabalu Polytechnic (62), Labuan (61), Sandakan (60), Kota Kinabalu (54), Keningau (54), Tawau (54) and Kimanis (53).

In Peninsular Malaysia, six stations recorded unhealthy API readings namely Johan Setia, Selangor (151); Cheras, Kuala Lumpur (111); Nilai, Negeri Sembilan (109); Batu Muda, Kuala Lumpur (108); Putrajaya (105) dan Petaling Jaya (102) while, other stations recorded moderate readings.

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, between 51 and 100 (moderate), between 101 and 200 (unhealthy), between 201 and 300 (very unhealthy) and more than 301 (dangerous).

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Jailan Simon said the haze generally improved in the north and central Sarawak with most areas showing good visibility and moderate API due to rainfall in the morning.

The number of hotspots in southern Kalimantan, Indonesia has also reduced, he said when contacted by Bernama today.

“However, the haze condition in western Sarawak (Kuching and Sri Aman) remain unchanged due to no rain in the area, while there are still fire spots in south Kalimantan and a weak southwest wind continued to bring haze to Sarawak,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today,

He also advised the public to reduce outdoor activities, wear a mask, and drink plenty of water.

Latest information on the weather forecast can be accessed through the MetMalaysia website or the myCuaca app. — Bernama