Two areas record unhealthy API as at 9am

KUALA LUMPUR: Two areas in the country recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as at 9am compared to seven areas at 5pm yeaterday.

Based on the data of the Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) of the Department of Environment (DOE), the highest API was recorded in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan which was 151 followed by Bukit Rembai, Melaka with 112.

The seven areas which had the highest API at 5 pm yesterday were Bukit Rambai (154), Bandaraya Melaka (151); Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan (134); Tangkak, Johor (113); Alor Gajah, Melaka; and Cheras 105 respectively and Batu Pahat, Johor (103).

API readings of between 0 to 50 are categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) while 300 and above are hazardous.

The API data is issued hourly based on 68 air quality monitoring stations located throughout the country. - Bernama