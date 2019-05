KUALA LUMPUR: Two men have been arrested after fleeing from a police inspection when the Toyota Vellfire vehicle they were in was detained in front of a hotel in Jalan Pudu, on Wednesday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the suspects, aged 35 and 39 years, were detained at Jalan Imbi and Taman Tayton, Cheras on Thursday between 2pm and 3pm.

“The two suspects have criminal records and investigations found that the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) was a rented one,“ he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters today.

On Wednesday, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah said members of the Narcotics Investigation Department fired five shots at the MPV for fleeing during the inspection.

In another development, Mazlan said four individuals including a “Datuk Seri” suspected to have been involved in an attack on an entertainment centre in Jalan Klang Lama here, on May 3 were asked to surrender immediately.

“The Datuk Seri’s lawyer came to see me ... I did not compromise and wanted all those being sought to surrender.

“Police view this case seriously and we do not want any more fights among the group,“ he said.

The media had earlier reported that a group of armed individuals believed to be members of a secret society had attacked and damaged the entertainment centre at 9.20pm, on May 3.

The group was said to have just entered the premises before breaking tables, chairs, television set, cabinet and decorative items. However, there was no report of anyone being injured. — Bernama