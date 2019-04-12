Two arrested after police open fire

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men, one of whom has eight criminal records, were detained after police fired a few shots at two vehicles driven by them in front of a restaurant in Taman Melawati here, yesterday.

Ampang Jaya District Police deputy chief Supt Mohd Zaid Hassan said the two, were detected driving their respective vehicles - a black Honda CRV and black Toyota Vellfire - in a suspicious manner at about 6.15 pm.

“The police ordered for the vehicles to be stopped, but the two reacted by reversing into two police officers from the motorcycle patrol unit who were on their machines at the time, before trying to escape.

“The police had to fire two shots which hit the right front tire and the right rear tire of the Honda CRV, causing the car to skid and hit four other vehicles,“ he said when contacted.

He said an inspection on the vehicles revealed a long machete, two modified Allen keys, four spanners, five screwdrivers, three long screwdrivers, five cutters, three wheel screwdrivers, five large screws, a white face mask and a pair of gloves.

Checks also found that both cars driven by the men aged 25 and 38 were stolen. — Bernama