TAIPING: Two men were detained for driving under the influence of alcohol during a special operation conducted by Perak Police Contingent Headquarters Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Division, yesterday.

Taiping District Police chief ACP Osman Mamat said the two, aged 42 and 45, were arrested in an operation dubbed Ops Mabuk that was carried out in Taiping town.

He said both of them had confessed to consuming alcohol after a long day at work.

“Both suspects were brought to Taiping District Police Headquarters and was later released on police bail pending chemistry and blood reports,” he said in a statement here today.

Driving while under the influence of alcohol is an offence under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a fine of between RM1, 000 and RM6, 000 or a maximum of 12 months imprisonment. - Bernama