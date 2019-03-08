Two arrested for vehicle theft in Tuaran

TUARAN: Two men believed to have been actively involved in vehicle theft were arrested in Kampung Kiansom Baru, Tamparuli Tuaran yesterday.

Tuaran district police chief DSP Dzulbaharin Ismail said the suspects, aged 30 and 31, were detained at 11pm.

“The duo’s modus operandi was to target vehicles that were parked in residential areas in the district,“ he said in a statement here today.

Dzulbaharin said police also seized the skeleton of a car and a Perodua Kancil car from the suspects.

The suspects will be remanded for further investigation into the case under Section 379 of the Penal Code. — Bernama