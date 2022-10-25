Two arrested over fight in Serendah

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men were arrested today on suspicion of assaulting a man in a quarrel at Taman Sri Serendah in Hulu Selangor yesterday afternoon.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said the two local men aged between 40 and 45 were arrested around Serendah this morning and have been remanded for four days until this Friday for investigation under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting.

“Police are still hunting for four more suspects believed to be involved in the fight,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Hulu Selangor police had earlier detected two video clips of a fight that went viral on social media entitled: ‘Geng GST 08 Serendah Michael’, which showed a group of men beating up a man.

Suffian said at about 6 pm yesterday, police received a call about a fight involving a group of local men.

“Based on investigations, the suspect had reprimanded the victim’s cousin, who parked his vehicle in front of the suspect’s house, leading to a quarrel.

“The victim tried to break up the fight but was hit by the suspect. The cousin then fled, leaving the victim surrounded by the group believed to be the suspect’s friends,” he said.

Suffian said the victim was believed to have been assaulted with a blunt object and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“We advise the public to remain calm about the viral incident and urge anyone with information to contact the nearest police station to help with investigations,” he said. - Bernama